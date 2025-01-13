Drive-By Shooters Hit Same Area 2X in One Night West of Hermiston

Early Saturday morning, Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a drive-by shooting, then suspects returned later.

The shots were fired at a location just west of the City center.

Around 2AM Saturday, according to the UCSO and Elkhorn Media, calls came in about shots fired at a home near Bridge and Westland Roads.

Investigators responded, and were able to collect evidence that included shell casings. Then about 90 minutes later, another call about more shots brought another response from Officers. This time, a witness was able to provide a description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

USCO Officers encountered the suspect vehicle near Powerline Road, and saw it stop at a home in Umatilla. 3 persons went inside. A short time later one of them left and was detained.

Later, around 3 PM, a warrant was served on the home, and the vehicle, and Officers found several firearms and ammunition. Three suspects, identified as 18-year-old Alexis Aguilar of Umatilla, 19-year-old Abraham Deniz-Chavez of Irrigon, and 18-year-old Jordan Javary Torres of Umatilla were all arrested and are now in the Umatilla County Jail.

The investigation continues.