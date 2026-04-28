Authorities said the shooter didn't know the victims.

26-Year-Old Man Gets 40 Months in Prison

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says the suspect will also undergo psych treatment.

Caludgrio Joseph Bianco, of Wapato, pleaded guilty to multiple charges last November, for his role in a drive-by shooting.

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March 15th. of 2025, Bianco, who is an "enrolled" member of the Yakama Nation, fired a pair of shots at an occupied home in Wapato, using a stolen firearm.

Officials said he did not know the occupants, the incident was captured on neighbors nearby security cameras. The weapon had been reported stolen out of Seattle a month earlier. The footage helped investigators locate his vehicle and he was arrested a short time later.

Suspect Will Also have to Undergo a Psych Evaluation.

An indictment was handed down in May and he pleaded guilty in November of 2025. Besides his 40 months (3.3 years) in prison, he will be on supervised probation for three years and must undergo a psychiatric evaluation and continue treatment if it found he still needs it.

No one was hurt in the drive by.