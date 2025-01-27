Drive-by Shooter Arrested by Deputies near Othello

Adams County Deputies report they've arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

The shooter was located at work and arrested

Around 8:30 PM Saturday night, Deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of South Kristina Road, just west of Othello, about gunfire.

Officers found no one at the home was hurt, but the residence was hit by a number of bullets fired by a suspect. The investigation revealed the likely suspect was 27-year-old Brian S. Ramirez of Othello.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies could not locate him that evening or overnight, but then on Sunday Othello Police were able to find him at his work, and he was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

He's facing drive-by shooting, and possibly other charges, Officers say it was an isolated incident and no threat to the rest of the public. The investigation continues.