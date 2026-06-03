Last winter, we reported on how the Federal government has revoked the licenses of thousands of CDL, or commercial driver's license schools, for issuing illegal permits--some to illegal aliens. Some were found in WA, they were 'diploma factories,' where under the table cash payments were used to obtain papers--without the person ever being tested or checked.

CBP Sweeps Show WA Licenses Still Being Illegally Granted

It is entirely possible some of the WA license drivers who were popped by US Customs and Border Patrol in May were not located during the previous sweep attempts. But a recent very successful CBP operation shows WA state is still guilty.

Operation Checkmate in Arizona Nets Dozens of Arrests

Between May 11th and 15th, CBP conducted this operation near the Yuma, Airzona border checkpoint. This week CBP released details about the operation, saying 52 illegals were arrested, of those, 36 were driving semi-trucks.

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Of those 36, CBP says 29 had illegally-issued CDL's from states such as CA, Virginia, New York, and Washington.

According to US Customs and Border Patrol:

"Most subjects possessed Employment Authorization Documents, which were obtained during the Biden administration and are no longer valid. All individuals were processed in accordance with federal law and will be deported."

Old Biden Administration Documents No Longer Valid, Due to Illegalities

Most of them had expired documents, the Department of Homeland Security ended the practice of automatically renewing these papers. During the Biden Administration, a worker could stay well past the 540 day limit, and the docs would be extended indefinitely--skirting and flaunting US Immigation laws.

A previous CPB sweep known as Operation Sentinel, nabbed at least 50 CDL drivers who had illegally obtained licenses through WA State. Several versions of this ongoing CBP program are active, these arrests came during the most recent sweeps since 2024.