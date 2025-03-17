Douglas County, WA Man Charged on Child Porn Charges

A 41-year-old Tonasket, WA man (Douglas County) was charged in Federal court last week on child porn charges last week.

The man was investigated last September

Daniel John Kraft was the subject of an investigation that began in September 2024 when officials in Sanders County Montana traced a Snapchat address to Kraft's home in Tonasket. He was reportedly soliciting sexual images from a minor, using the name “smokeweed5468”.

Investigators used a search warrant to dig through his account, and found over a dozen sexually explicit videos containing minors. He was also attempting to use drugs and money to lure the minors into sneaking out aned meeting up with him.

Kraft, who is a convicted sex offender, for violations committed in 2013. Okanogan County Deputies used a search warrant to go through his home and electronics and found the Snapchat program running in the backround. They found additional child porn evidence and some on his phone.

March 5th of this year he was arrested, and is now facing one count of Possession of Child Pornography. and one count of Receiving Child Porn.

Five different state, county, and Federal agencies participated in the investigation.