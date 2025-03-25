Douglas County Man Arrested After Flashlight Taser Assault, Threats

Orondo WA is a small town about 27 miles north of Wenatchee, and Monday, Douglas Sheriff's Deputies had a standoff with a man there.

The suspect allegedly assaulted and threatened others with a Taser

Around 2:42 PM Deputies responded to a spur farming road outside of town for a report of assaults taking place.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old James Scott Martin, had used a Taser-equipped flashlight device to assault at least one neighbor and threaten others.

Deputies were not able to get him to surrender, despite his property being surrounded by the DCSO, SWAT, and other regional law enforcement agencies. Finally over 3 hours later he was arrested, and reportedly received some assistance from the Chelan County Behavioral Health Unit and Crisis Response Team.

Get our free mobile app

He's now in the Douglas County Jail in East Wenatchee on multiple charges. No serious injuries were reported.