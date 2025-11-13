Man Found Fatally Shot in Car on US 97 North of Wenatchee

The investigation continues into the discovery of a man who was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle on US 97, about 17 miles north of Wenatchee in Douglas County.

The man was found in the vehicle around noon

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, they were called around 12:14 PM Wednesday afternoon about an unresponsive man in the vehicle near Orondo, a small unincorporated area in Douglas County.

The DCSO didn't say if the man's vehicle was in the road on on the shoulder, but attempts by Douglas County Fire District #4 and Lake Chelan Health EMS could not revive him.

Get our free mobile app

Because it happened on a State highway, the Washington State Patrol also responded. Deputies say the man had wounds consistent with having been shot, his name has not been released due to the investigation and notification of family.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the case is being investigated as a homicide. No other details have been released.

The Wenatchee World said authorities called it a very active investigation.