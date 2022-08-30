Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO

The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies.

Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures

Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But don't make it worse by getting in the way of emergency crews.

Fire crews were dealing with a brush fire about a mile southeast of Finley on Saturday afternoon, near Piert Road and State Route 397.

Benton County Deputies had closed a few area roads while Benton County Fire District -1- battled the blaze. No figures released yet as to how many acres burned, or the exact cause of the fire, but Benton County Deputies cautioned all drivers near fires to pay attention to safety workers and follow directions.

Several drivers stopped in the middle of SR 397

According to the BCSO, fire crews were lucky they didn't get interfered with because of some very unsafe drivers:

" We had a couple folks stop in the middle of SR 397 yesterday, blocking traffic to take photos. Please give fire crews room to work."

Depending upon the situation, remember that if you drive unsafely or impeded the work of fire or emergency crews, you can end up with a pretty big ticket!