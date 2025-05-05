Of course, it is partially based on weather conditions. But the Department of Natural Resources plans a 55-acre burn. Image shows area of burn NW of Naches.

Prescribed burns are sometimes used to improve forest health

Much like ag operations over the years have relied on field burns, the Department of Natural Resources is going to have a planned, or prescribed burn of a 55-acre parcel, in an forested area about 19 miles northwest of Yakima.

It is planned for Tuesday, May 6th. According to DNR:

"Successful completion of a prescribed fire operation enhances public safety by providing wildland firefighters with a safer landscape on which to fight wildfire. It can also lessen the amount of smoke caused by wildfires due to the reduction of fuels."

DNR says recreationists and others in the area need to be aware of the burn. Some of the affected areas could include:

"For this burn, smoke impacts may reduce visibility on nearby roads, including Green Dot Road, Meloy Canyon Road, Grouse Haven Road, and Bethel Tie Road. Meloy Canyon Road will be closed for the first two days of burn operations above where it intersects with Grouse Haven Road and below where it intersects with Bethel Tie Road."

DNR says weather conditions can affect whether it takes place, but so far, it is on schedule.