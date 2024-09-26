Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Royal City Standoff

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Royal City Standoff

Moses Lake Regional Tractical Response Team (GCSO)

The standoff lasted several hours just east of Royal City.

 Domestic Violence suspect refused to surrender

The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded around noon Wednesday to a report of a DV incident in the 15000-block of Road B-Southeast near Royal City.

After assessing the situation, the GCSO attempted to get 19-year-old Antonio Perez Saquic to leave the house, but he refused. Officials say not only was he accused of the Domestic Violence Assault, but he also broke a DV protection order, elevating both crimes to a felony.

Flash bangs and other tools were utilized by the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team, but the suspect refused to leave.

Finally, K-9s were deployed into the home, and Saquic was found hiding underneath a bed. He was arrested and removed without incident.

He's now in the Grant County Jail facing an investigation of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and violation of a protection order with assault.

