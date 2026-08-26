Dolly Parton was perhaps the greatest music ambassdor the world has seen, especially with her philanthropy. And, even last year, she was still putting her effort into great causes.

Her Most Unusual Musical Collaboration Happened in April of 2025

Over the years, Dolly made countless appearances on TV, online, her stints on the Muppet Show were legendary. She could sing with anyone, and many felt she could sing the phone book and make it a hit.

Get our free mobile app

But in April of 2025, she stepped into a Nashville recording studio for her most unusual collaboration, with rock band Motley Crue.

The Event Marked the 40th. Anniversary of Crue's Home Sweet Home

Perhaps their biggest hit, Home Sweet Home talks about life on the road as a rock star. But this project was to benefit Covenant House, a revised version of the song. It sounds exactly like the original, but features soaring vocals with Dolly Parton, and some revised lyrics in the beginning that fit the troubles of being a runaway child or teen.

Motley Crue also laid down some new vocals and tweaks to make it work. Parton's vocal seamed perfectly with lead singer Vince Neil's and the result is a chilling (in a good way) song about life on the streets and hope.

The Song was Released Last July before Crue's Residency at the MGM Vegas

A portion of the proceeds went to Covenant, who have helped thousands of youth over the years who have found themselves on the streets. From housing to counseling, and even work and educational help, Covenant has been around since 1968.

As we honor her passing, give this a look and listen, and hear how even at 80, her voice was still powerful and compelling.