DOGE Cuts ‘Touch’ DOE Hanford, PNNL, and BPA

DOGE has resulted in a few Federal layoffs in the Tri-Cities, but nothing even close to those at USAID or some other agencies.

24 Hanford DOE workers out, a "handful" at PNNL

Of the estimated direct 303 DOE workers at Hanford, 24 were said to have been let go, the exact numbers at PNNL are not yet available, but were said to be a "handful" according to reports. Due to possible retirement options, 35 other Hanford DOE workers could also be affected.

The 24 amounts to 7.9 percent of the workforce. The biggest cuts in the PNW came from the Bonneville Power Administration, where at least 600 workers were let go. BPA has a total of about 3,100, these cuts are estimated to be about 30 percent of its workforce.

Get our free mobile app

WA Senator Patty Murray and other Oregon Congressional Senators have sent letters to the Trump Administration calling the cuts "reckless," and claiming the Hanford cuts could jeopardize the sites' cleanup mission. Overall, between 1,800 and 2,000 total Department of Energy workers have been let go. DOE has about 14,000 direct workers and 95,000 contractors.