The Social Security Administration announced Tuesday they have closed down a division within their administration, the Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity Office, known commonly in the Federal government as OCREO.

The statement confirmed it was being done as part of the push for government reform and waste reduction.

While not specifically mentioning DOGE, the statement clearly said the moves were made to streamline processes and save funds. The statement read in part:

“Terminating the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity, and reassigning statutory responsibilities performed by this office, advances the President’s goal to make all of government more efficient in serving the American public.”

OCREO duties will be shifted to other areas of the SSA, which employs roughly 58,000 Federal and 14,000 state workers.

A look at OCREO on the SSA (Social Security Administration) page shows it had no fewer than four high-level directors, and eleven different centers, or offices. At its highest point a year or so ago, the department employed around 1,100 workers. However, with complaints decreasing, some said the number had dropped to around 565. It had nothing to do with running the SSA program, it was simply the 'civil rights' division just for the Social Security Workers.

Those workers are now on administrative leave as of February 25th.