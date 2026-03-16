Dog Awakens Homeowner, Saves Them From Deadly Kennewick Housefire

Kennewick Fire crews said a woman escaped from what could have been a potentially very dangerous situation.

Woman's Dog Wakes Up up After House Catches Fire

Around 2:48 AM Friday morning, March 13th, Kennewick Fire Units responded to a home in the 400 block of South Rainier St. about a house fire.

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Engines from KFD Fire Station 1 were already not far away from a previous call, and arrived within 2 minutes after being alerted. When they got there, they found an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU behind the main home that was on fire. Benton County Fire 1 also responded as did a unit from Pasco.

Flames Were Shooting from the Back of the Building

There were flames erupting from the back of the ADU. After quickly getting water on the building, they were able to determine nobody was inside.

Kennewick fire damage--KFD Media release Kennewick fire damage--KFD Media release loading...

The cause of the fire has not yet been determine, but Kennewick Fire Chief Michael Heffner said the female occupant revealed that she didn't have any fire detectors in the unit, and she got out because she was awakened by her pet bulldog, Lolli. The dog woke her up and she got out safely and called 9-1-1.

Heffner and other fire officials stress the need to have a smoke detector in each bedroom, a good idea is to have one near general sleeping areas, also at least one for each level of the home including the basement. And they need to be checked at least once annually, if not more frequently.