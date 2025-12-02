Remarkable Dog Rescue From Narrow Deep Crevasse in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Kittitas County Fire District 7 and other rescue teams united to save a dog from a deep crevasse.

The dog had fallen in while family was hiking

Around 11:11 Sunday, November 30, KCFD 7 prepared for a rescue, after learning about the dog. Officials said a family was hiking near the bottom of the Grotto Trail in the Roslyn Urban Forest not far from Cle Elum.

The family said their blue heeler dog had fallen into a deep narrow crevasse, and could not get out. They'd searched the area before thinking to look down into the crack and remarkably the dog was there.

After over four hours of work, rescuers from KCFD 7, Kittitas County Search and Rescue, Roslyn and Cle Elum Fire and others, the dog was safely retrieved and they were able to take him to a vet. He was shaken, cold and scared, but relatively unharmed.

Yet another example of remarkable effort and teamwork to save a life, regardless of human or animal.

