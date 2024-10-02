Dog Lies Down in Road, Then Leads Deputy to Injured Owner in Rural Stevens County

An elderly Stevens County man might very well have died if it were not for his loyal 13-year-old rescue dog.

Dog helps Stevens County Deputy find his injured owner

The SCSO has just released this story, which happened on September 25th. Deputy Wright was patrolling a remote wooded area when he came across a dog lying in the road. The area was remote with no homes for miles.

Stevens County is one of the most rural and wooded areas in WA State, it's just north of Spokane County, it's where Kettle Falls and Colville are located.

Deputy Wright at first thought the dog was hurt, but it got to its feet, but refused to get in the Officer's car. After some whining, looks at the Officer, and tail wagging, the dog began to walk towards a nearby trail.

According to the SCSO, Deputy Wright sensed something was up and followed the dog for some distance into the woods where he saw a small cabin. Not far from the cabin was the dog's owner, an 84-year-old man. He had medical conditions that required regular medications, but he had fallen and hurt his leg, and could not move, and could not reach his meds, or food or water.

He'd been there for several hours and had Deputy Wright not been led there by the dog, the man very well might have died.

The dog's name is Gita and is a 13-year-old that the man said he'd rescued years ago. Not only has she been his companion, but she likely saved his life.