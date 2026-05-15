The 'explosion' in popularity of e-bikes in WA began during COVID, they'd been steadily growing, but the Pandemic led to massive growth. Although it's cooled somewhat, they continue to be a popular method of transportation. But now, are some of them flirting with a lot more restrictions?

What Does WA State Consider to be a Motorcycle?

According to information released by several WA law enforcement agencies, including the Goldendale Police Department, many of the beefier models are right at the theshold of being a motorcycle.

Goldendale is in the Columbia River Gorge, it's alonside Highway 14 or SR 14. Rural areas are seeing a lot more use of the bikes, for transportation and recreation. And, not just there but in urban areas, these bikes are getting faster, and becoming involved in more traffic safety issues and crashes.

How Fast Can E-Bikes Travel?

Most standard models, with use of the electric motor, can travel between 20 and 28 MPH. That upper end often results in people riding them as 'part' of traffic in communities. But it's the size of the motor that could have you in violation of state law.

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WA State considers any electric bike whose motor exceeds 750 watts of power to be a motorcycle. Most models people ride are between 500 and 750, but significant numbers of riders are now choosing models between 750 and 1000 watts. This bike pictured in our story is a 1000 watt model sold on Amazon.

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State law says if your bike has 751 watts or higher it has to be equipped with lights, turn signals, the rider must possess a valid driver's license, a motorcycle endorsement, and and yes, a helmet. E-bikes over 750 watts fall under the mandatory helmet law. This is if the bike is to be ridden on public roads or streets. The law also mandates a license plate.

By the way, this also applies to mopeds.

Parents, Check Your Kids Bike Before Buying It

Make sure your child or teen doesn't ride one bigger than 750, they cannot legally obtain the required permits due to their age. And of course, regardless of the size, make sure they're wearing a helmet, follow bike safety laws, and don't 'play' or ride in traffic.