Do You Own One? Honda Recalling 2.5 Million Cars–Fuel Pump Issue

According to multiple sources, including Fox News and Honda, about 2.5 million cars are being recalled by Honda, over a fuel pump issue.

The models are widely varied

The issue affects mostly models between the years 2018 and 2020, and includes Hondas and Acuras.

According to Fox, the affected Honda models are:

"Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline and Odyssey; the model years 2019-2020 for Clarity PHEV and Fit; for model year 2020 for CR-V Hybrid; and for model years 2017-2020 for Accord Hybrid."

For Acura, the list includes:

"ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX and TLX and for the model years 2017-202 for the NSX."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a report about these models, saying a defect in a module could cause the fuel pump to become inoperative. It could cause the car not to start, or stall while driving--which greatly increases the chances for a crash or other safety hazard.

Honda said an improper molding of the part is the cause of the issue. The company said as of December 12, 2023, it had received 4,042 warranty claims for this issue, but no reports of injuries, death or accidents directly related to the problem.

Get our free mobile app

The company will reach out to affected customers with a physical letter, with instructions on how to proceed.