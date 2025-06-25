Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel Sworn in as Deputy By An E. WA County

DJ Daniel sworn in by Lincoln County WA (Getty-LCSO) DJ Daniel sworn in by Lincoln County WA (Getty-LCSO) loading...

If you watched the State of the Union Speech on March 4th, you saw the story of the little 13-year-old boy named DJ Daniel, who despite battling cancer and other ailments, wants to become a law enforcement Officer. He was sworn in as an honorary Secret Service Agent, and now an Eastern WA County has honored him.

DJ Daniel sworn in as a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy

Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, and given five months to live. But thanks to some experimental treatments and his tireless desire and spirit, he has survived seven years. Although some new issues have surfaced, he continues to battle. His story caught the attention of the White House and others, and they invited him as a special guest during the speech on national television.

He was honored by the Secret Service, and now this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says after a lot of work to contact him and his family, that honor has been bestowed on the brave teen. Lincoln County is west of Spokane, where Davenport and Reardan are located.

Numerous Sheriff's Departments participated in a special multi-county swearing in for DJ in Florida this week, and Lincoln County participated remotely.

Here's hoping his fight will end with him winning his battles, regardless if he becomes an Officer or not.