Disturbance Suspect’s Family Tries to Interfere with Kennewick Officers

Friday evening, Kennewick Police not only had to deal with a repeat no-contact order violator, but his family as well.

The suspect was having a dispute with another person

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of North Steptoe about two people who had no-contact orders against each other.

As Officers tried to defuse the situation, the suspect's family showed up and began to try to interfere with the Police. One of the members, identified as Andrew Alfredo Martinez, was spotted by a drone trying to access a patrol car parked at the scene.

He was arrested and later jailed. The original suspect, Raymond J Garcia, had refused to leave the home, but eventually gave up and was arrested. Because he had repeatedly violated the no-contact order, he's now facing felony charges.

No word if any other family members were arrested. No injuries were reported from the incident.

