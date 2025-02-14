Disturbance Suspect Finally Gives Up to Kennewick K-9

A 35-year-old Kennewick man is in the Benton County jail on multiple charges after he refused to surrender to Police late Thursday night.

The man was wanted for his role in a disturbance from the night before.

Police had been called to the area of the 5000 block of West 27th Ave. shortly before 8 PM about the disturbance call. The suspect, identified as Isiah Marby, was not there.

Thursday night around 8:35 PM Officers were in the north 1200 block of Edison looking for him when they spotted his vehicle. However, Marby refused to follow commands and went inside his home. He refused to exit, and would not answer his phone.

Armed with a search warrant, Officers then breached the door and sent in a K-9, which ended the situation quickly. Marby was arrested without further incident.