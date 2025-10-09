Kennewick Police were able to defuse a potentially dangerous situation involving a distraught woman on Wednesday.

A woman attacked a patrol car with a large knife

Kennewick Police responded to an address in the 900 block of West Grande Ronde around 2 PM in response to multiple 911 calls from a woman who was having suicidal thoughts.

A KPD supervisor was the first to arrive, in a clearly marked patrol car. At that time, a woman identified as Erica Alvarez came out of a residence carrying a large kitchen knife. In an effort to de-escalate the situation, the Officer tried to leave the area, but could not drive away due to situational reasons.

Alvarez then began to stab and attack the front of the vehicle with the knife. She then went back inside the home.

At that time a larger contingent of Officers arrived and set up a perimeter, and were able to convince her to peacefully give up. She was found to be in significant distress and was taken to an area hospital and given Crisis assistance.

She was then arrested and is facing 1st. Degree Malicious Mischief Charges. No injuries were reported and she was arrested without use of force.