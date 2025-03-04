Disoriented Man Tries Driving Onto Hanford Site early Tuesday

Benton County Deputies say a disoriented man tried to drive onto the Hanford site early Tuesday morning.

The man was apparently driving for hours

The BCSO assisted Hanford officials with the man, who apparently showed up at a gate area around 3 AM, and tried to enter.

Deputies said the man told them he'd been driving around for "8 hours" and was looking for artifacts, he appeared tired and seemed to have signs of dementia.

The man was taken to an area hospital to make sure he was OK, while Deputies reached out to his family to notify them he was safe. Officials didn't say if any missing person reports had been filed over his lengthy time spent driving.

Get our free mobile app

Officials also did not say where he was from locally.