Disabled, Non-Verbal Person Wanders into Selah Canal, But Gets Rescued

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old non-verbal developmentally disabled person is alive today thanks to quick response and search efforts.

The person wandered away from protective home on Monday.

Around 11:07 AM Monday, the YCSO got a call from a caregiver who said the person had wandered off, and Deputies responded to the 500 block of Firing Center Road near Selah.

The caregiver had been following them and found they had wandered into the Roza Irrigation Canal. Providing updates to Deputies and rescuers they were able to pinpoint where the person had drifted to.

They were able to locate the person, who was found floating in the water. They were pulled out and given emergency treatment, and fortunately, Officials say the person will make a full recovery.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Department at (509)-574-2500.