Who Stole $70K Shiny T-Rex Statue in Spokane? Officers Want to Know!

SO, exactly what would you do with it anyway?!? Where did the shiny dinosaur go?

Shiny, Six-Foot-Tall Spokane T-Rex Dinosaur 'Walks Away'

The actual theft occured a number of days ago, but now the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for any public tips as to where the art piece went.

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According to reports, it was a fairly new addition to a growing area in North Central Spokane. The shiny metal T- Rex, which is 12 feet long, was mounted at the roundabout at N. Dupont Road and N. Mellon Parkway. The location is just north of the North Division "Y" as it's known, and about two miles northeast of Whitworth University.

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The statue, made of metal, looks like it's made of chrome, and was a recent addition as part of some other dinosaur-nature themed art in the area.

The Statue is EXPENSIVE

Based on SCSO reports, the value of the statue, its base and installation efforts put its value at $70,000. The actual theft was reported March 8th, the SCSO believes it was taken sometime between 1 and 5 AM that day. The suspect(s) wrenched it out of the ground, then disconneced it from it's base, leaving a hole in the artwork.

Now, they're turning to the public for any leads. This area of Spokane is growing steadily, a few years ago they got a Costco, and development has extended well beyond the North Division Y. It's considered one of the 'nicer' areas of town.

Are Other Dinosaurs 'On Alert' After this Heist?

No truth to the rumor that many of the green Sinclair dinosaur statues at their gas stations around the region are on high alert, lest they be kidnapped as well. Seriously, through, anyone with any information on this silver T Rex theft is urged to contact the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.