Did You Know? License Plate Covers Are Now Illegal in WA

This information and image is courtesy of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, but applies to WA state.

Plastic or other license plate covers now illegal

You may have seen these clear or slightly tinted license plate covers, some are flat, others are curved.

But now, they're illegal in WA State. Officials say the law went into effect in July, but law enforcement officers can't start writing infractions until January 1st, 2025.

The law was introduced by an Issaquah lawmaker, and carries a fine. Law enforcement officials, including the WSP, say the covers can create shadows, reflections or other optical distortions that make it harder to read the plate.

When LE can begin writing tickets for this, it will not be a moving violation, but an equipment ticket, and will cost $101.00.