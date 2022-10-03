Did You Get this Text? Benton County Fire Says It’s a Scam!

Benton County Fire Department t shirt scam (Benton County Fire District 1-townsquare media) Benton County Fire Department t shirt scam (Benton County Fire District 1-townsquare media) loading...

As of Monday, October 3rd, the Pasco Police Department says this same scam is hitting them. But earlier, it began with an area fire department.

Benton County Fire District 1 says t-shirt text is a scam.

Did you get this text? I did, and I thought it was a little phishy. I spelled it that way because phishing is the term used for emails or texting trying to get a victim to bite on a piece of information. Once they do so, the scammers have some of their personal data.

This is a screenshot of the actual text I got on my phone.

The Benton County Fire District 1 posted this about texts that many in our area were receiving about a $10 t-shirt:

"Benton County Fire District #1 has been alerted that some residents are receiving text messages selling t-shirts from the Fire District. ! Benton County Fire District #1 is not sending these text messages and warns people not to click on the link if you receive such a message.

Benton County Fire District #1 is not selling t-shirts and is not affiliated with this in any form."

If you got one, or one of the Pasco texts, do not click on the link. Instead, report it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Probably a good idea to delete the text and block the number as well. It's quite possible this will circulate to other area public agencies before these scammers are done 'working' our region.