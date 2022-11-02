Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello.

ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities

According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, about two miles north of Othello, investigating a parked vehicle that was involved in an incident several days ago. They were looking for a wanted suspect identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera--age not given.

While deputies were checking the vehicle and the scene, they noticed inside the car, an object that appeared to look like a bomb, along with a handwritten derogatory note towards law enforcement.

The deputies called in the Richland Bomb Squad, as of 2 PM Wednesday, we don't have any updates. We expect updates from the ACSO.

In the meantime, Rivera is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who may have information as to his whereabouts, call 509) 659-1122.