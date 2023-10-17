Did Kennewick Suspects Steal Repossesed Car From Financial Institution?

Area of traffic stop (google maps) Area of traffic stop (google maps) loading...

A strange traffic stop Monday night on Highway 240 in Kennewick.

A vehicle pulled over turns out it was repossessed

Late Monday night, Benton County Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Highway 240, westbound, near the Columbia Park exit.

Initially, officers said there was no indication it was stolen, but when the registration was checked, the driver and their passenger could not provide any valid reason why they were in possession of the vehicle.

When Deputies contacted the registered owner, they learned the vehicle had previously been returned to a Kennewick financial institution.

Due to the lateness of the hour, the vehicle was towed, and on Tuesday an investigation will be conducted to determine if the vehicle was stolen from the bank or credit union.

There was no word if any charges filed against the driver and passenger.