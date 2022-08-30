Did B-F Fair Set Attendance, Revenue Records in 2022?

Did 2022 fair set records? (Google street view) Did 2022 fair set records? (Google street view) loading...

Perhaps people were looking to return to 'normal,' and we lost the fair in 2020.

Record attendance at the Benton Franklin Fair?

In the past, some years with very hot weather dented some crowds at the fairgrounds in Kennewick, but this year is not the case. Despite some triple-digits, people came out in droves.

According to officials with the Benton Franklin County Fair, we could see an all-time attendance record from 2022, despite some hot days.

KEPR-TV is reporting the figures are still being added up, but it looks like record crowds came out. And just as important, the revenue brought into the Tri-City economy from the fair could be another record as well.

An astounding $1.1 million dollars was spent alone just in the livestock auction that 4-H and FFA oversee. That's where the youth spend months raising their animals, then auctioning them off at the barns. That money will go back into helping fund and grow both programs. That figure is believed to be a record high for auction sales.

KEPR also reports fair officials, citing a recent business study, say overall the five days of the fair generated about $20 million in total economic input for the Tri-Cities area.

Final attendance and financial figures are expected to be released soon.