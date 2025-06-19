DHS Contracts, Waivers, Will Secure Border Areas in Arizona, Texas

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday they've awarded a contract to have another 27 miles of border wall built in Arizona.

US Customs and Border Patrol says the wall will be built in what's known as the Tuscon sector, in Santa Cruz County. CBP says the construction will fill in what they call critical gaps, and finish sections of the wall that were never finished.

Numerous sections of border wall between the US and Mexico are only partially completed, because the Biden Administration canceled the contracts between 2020 and 2024.

CBP says some areas do not require a continuous wall, because geographical conditions and terrain make some areas nearly impossible to cross. So, often they use these like a funnel, to create 'chokepoints' where walls are built and can stop illegal crossings.

Due to waivers issued by DHS, another 17 miles of wall will be expedited in the Texas Rio Grande sector. These rulings waive environmental roadblocks that could hold up construction for months.

The Biden Administration used these laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, to slow or even halt border wall construction. These projects are all expected to begin almost immediately.

