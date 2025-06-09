Detours at Swift and Wright in Richland for New Roundabout Construction

Traffic safety improvements in Central Richland will result in some detours.

Swift and Wright intersection closed beginning June 11

The City of Richland has released information about a new roundabout at Swift Boulevard and Wright, which will result in some detours.

According to the city:

"Phase three is now underway and includes construction of the final mini-roundabout at the intersection of Swift Boulevard and Wright Avenue. This intersection will be closed to all traffic from June 11, 2025, through the end of July 2025, with a clearly marked detour in place."

The City says among the improvements that are part of this project also include new signage, pavement markings and traffic controls at Goethals Drive at Torbett, as well as Wright Ave. and Lee Boulevard.

Area of new roundabout (google street view) Area of new roundabout (google street view) loading...

There will also be an Advanced Warning System at Kennedy Road and Duportail to alert drivers of stopped and turning vehicles as well as reducing congestion and reducing accidents.

Get our free mobile app

The intersection of Stevens and Wright will be closed through the end of July for the roundabout. The City provided a map of the new construction and detours.