Desert Aire Shooting Airlifts One of 2 Victims to Hospital

More information is expected to be released soon, but the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Monday evening.

Two victims were shot, then drove to a Desert Aire address

Around 8:35 PM, GCSO Deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims at a home in the 200 block of Thunderbird Way SW.

The GCSO says the shooting occurred earlier in Desert Aire Park, a public park in the middle of town. After the shooting, the two victims drove to the Thunderbird address, where they were met by EMS.

One victim declined help after sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, but the other person was critically hurt and airlifted to a regional hospital.

No other details have been released at this time, and the investigation continues.