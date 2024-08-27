Desert Aire Shooting Airlifts One of 2 Victims to Hospital
More information is expected to be released soon, but the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting Monday evening.
Two victims were shot, then drove to a Desert Aire address
Around 8:35 PM, GCSO Deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims at a home in the 200 block of Thunderbird Way SW.
The GCSO says the shooting occurred earlier in Desert Aire Park, a public park in the middle of town. After the shooting, the two victims drove to the Thunderbird address, where they were met by EMS.
One victim declined help after sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, but the other person was critically hurt and airlifted to a regional hospital.
No other details have been released at this time, and the investigation continues.
