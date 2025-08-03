Man Still Alive After Life-Threatening Shooting at Desert Aire Gas Station

A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized following a shooting in Desert Aire.

The man was rushed to an out of area hospital

Authorities have not said where the man was flown to, but he's still alive following a Saturday evening shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Around 5:30 PM, Grant County Deputies responded to the shooting at the Shell Gas Station in Desert Aire, which is 54 miles from Tri-Cities and 22 miles south of Vantage along the Columbia River.

Officers said due to the nature of the investigation limited details have been released, the man was flown to a Northwest-area hospital, where he remains. The man is from Mattawa, no other personal information has been released. Desert Aire has grown considerably the last 10-15 years, and despite still being unincorporated, have a population of just under 1,700.