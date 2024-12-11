Deputies Seize 21 Illegal Guns In Rural Lewis County

Confiscated guns (LCSO)

Lewis County Deputies have announced the seizure of nearly two dozen illegal firearms from a resident in Randle, a small town about 30 miles west of White Pass.

  The suspect tried to flee the residence

LCSO Deputies and members of the Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) raided the home with a warrant, and found at least 21 firearms, mostly rifles, on the premisis. The raid was conducted on December 4th.

2 of the guns were found to be stolen, and the suspect, a 32-year-old Randle man, tried to flee, but was tracked into the woods and captured by LCSO K-9 Kimbo.

The man is now facing multiple charges for the stolen firearms, and other gun-related charges as well.

The LCSO did not release the name of the suspect, nor did they say what led up to the raid.

