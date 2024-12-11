Deputies Seize 21 Illegal Guns In Rural Lewis County
Lewis County Deputies have announced the seizure of nearly two dozen illegal firearms from a resident in Randle, a small town about 30 miles west of White Pass.
The suspect tried to flee the residence
LCSO Deputies and members of the Sheriff's Enforcement Team (SET) raided the home with a warrant, and found at least 21 firearms, mostly rifles, on the premisis. The raid was conducted on December 4th.
2 of the guns were found to be stolen, and the suspect, a 32-year-old Randle man, tried to flee, but was tracked into the woods and captured by LCSO K-9 Kimbo.
Get our free mobile app
The man is now facing multiple charges for the stolen firearms, and other gun-related charges as well.
The LCSO did not release the name of the suspect, nor did they say what led up to the raid.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)