Deputies Derail DUI Driver After 9 Mile Dirt Road Chase Near Ellensburg

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (Ellensburg) released information this week that since a number of pursuit laws were restored by the WA State legislature, they, and other law enforcement agencies, have been able to utilize their various tools in apprehending wanted drivers.

They released this week a partial video of their most 'striking' pursuit so far this year, from June.

Ellensburg Police had attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver in a CUV, who was weaving on the road in town. The driver refused to stop, and ended up speeding off onto Umptanum Road, which leads south out of Ellensburg.

After a 9-mile pursuit, that broke off onto a dirt road, several Deputies used pit maneuvers to disable the suspect's vehicle. They later learned he was also driving on a suspended license. Deputies had to break out the side glass window to get the man out of his rig. The KCSO released this statement about pursuits in general:

" KCSO and our local LE partners train to use pursuits and tactical vehicle intervention techniques to protect the public and hold offenders accountable. We appreciate the trust the public invests in us with this authority; and commit to train and use it safely and in the public interest."