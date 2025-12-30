WA Senate Dems Propose Lowering Penalties for Sting Operation Sex Offenders

The 4 Democratic Senators claim these sting operations, usually online, don't 'directly' involve a victim, and therefore offenders should not be as harshly punished.

Dems push to lower penalties for sting operation offenders

Proposed WA Senate Bill 5312 would, if passed, lower monitoring periods for persons who are caught in sex sting operations, especially those involving underage persons.

The bill would lower the post-conviction monitoring period from 5 to 3 years, for first-time offenders. According to Senator Lisa Wellman they want to ensure punishments "fit the crime" and those caught in "no-contact" or victimless offenses should not face lifetime of restrictions. (via MyNorthwest.com)

Opponents say sting operations take likely or potential predators off the streets, and act as a deterrent to others who may consider such predatory actions.

The State Sentencing Guidelines Commission recommended, by a vote, that legislation be brought forth to lower some of those penalties for first-time offenders.

At least 3 such operations were conducted in WA State between 2024 and 2025, as well as other online efforts. The WSP says from those three operations alone, a total of 37 suspects were identified, arrested and prosecuted for seeking sexual activity with underage persons.