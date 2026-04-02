The sponsors of Senate Bill 6002 are most of the usual suspects behind many of the anti-law enforcement laws passed, or attempted, in WA state since 2020. They include Dem Senators Jeff Holy, Emily Alvarado,, Manka Dhingra, Noel Frame, Bob Hasegawa, Claudia Kauffman, Liz Lovelett, T'wina Nobles, Jamie Pedersen-all West Siders.

Now, Their Latest Efforts will Hinder Law Enforcement and Compromise Safety

They pushed for banning police pursuits in 2021, downgrading vehicle theft so even if somebody stole your car in front of you and an Officer, they could not pursue. It was eventually overturned, but our WA crime rate shot up.

They also, along with Gov. Ferguson, set up and passed the Office of Independent Investigations. It's made up of pro-criminal advocates and untrained 'community' leaders, who are now tasked with investigating any use of violent force by any law officer in WA state. Even if an Officer shoots someone to defend themselves from an assault, and it's captured on their body camera, the OIF still pokes around, looking for any potential 'wrongdoing' by the Officer.

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Now, SB 6002 limits what can be done using ALRP or Automated License Plate Reader cameras. Now data must be deleted within 21 days, cameras can't collect data including premises or surrounding areas of healthcare facilities, places of worship, schools, courts, and food banks.

It was not being used for such, but can't be used for immigration enforcement (it wasn't anyway). And the data can't be obtained via public records requests, and agencies have to establish formal policies and make monthly reports to the state, this begins by Dec. 1 2027.

These new Regulations Are Forcing Agencies to turn off the Cameras for Fear of Legal Liabilities.

Not only will the lack of ALPR cameras hinder crime solving, but also public safety. Here's just a few examples of how ALPR cameras solved crimes, or potentially saved lives:

March 19th. ALPR helped located a Spokane teen runaway in a stolen vehicle.

February 2026 ALPR helped Spokane authorities break up big retail theft ring.

2023-DV suspect steals victim's security camera, but ALPR gets a hit on plate number entered into system...suspect caught in Richland.

Also, across WA, the PNW and the US, dozens of missing persons, especially Silver Alerts for elderly men and women, have been successfully located due to ALPR Tech.

Missing Whitman County Man with Dementia Located in Montana, thanks to hit on ALPR Camera.

Claims of Misuse are Misinformation

If you look at the big picture, you realize these new ALPR restrictions are just another avenue by WA State Legislative Democrats to minimize the ability of Law Enforcement to do their jobs. Dem House Rep Tarra Simmons, who years ago did time for firearm and drug offenses in 2011, is considered the 'leader' of the anti-law enforcement movement. Each legislative session she has submitted bills to lower incarceration time and shorter prison terms for convicted criminals, and other efforts to lessen punishment for convicted persons.