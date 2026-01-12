WA Dems Push Bill to Allow Unelected State Board to ‘Remove’ Duly Elected Sheriffs, and More
For the 3rd session in a row, Democrats in the WA State Legislature have proposed legislation that would significantly limit and control the authority that county Sheriff's possess in WA State.
Bill seeks to allow Sheriff's to be 'removed' by an un-elected state board
Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider is the current President of the WA State Sheriff's Association, or WSSA.
He recently wrote a letter that has been shared publicly, including social media, by the Sheriff's in Stevens, Chelan, Klickitat, and numerous other counties. It details Senate Bill 5974 which claims its purpose is to "modernize", streamline and otherwise bring Sheriff's under the same, or even more, limits and control as Police Chiefs in WA.
The WSSA opposes this proposed bill.
The bill would, according to the letter and information posted by Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, as well as Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer, make significant changes to Sheriff's authority. According to the Klickitat County Sheriff's Facebook release:
Opponents of the bill say it's the latest attempt to bring Sheriff's under 'state' control
