WA Dems Push Bill to Allow Unelected State Board to ‘Remove’ Duly Elected Sheriffs, and More

For the 3rd session in a row, Democrats in the WA State Legislature have proposed legislation that would significantly limit and control the authority that county Sheriff's possess in WA State.

Bill seeks to allow Sheriff's to be 'removed' by an un-elected state board

Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider is the current President of the WA State Sheriff's Association, or WSSA.

He recently wrote a letter that has been shared publicly, including social media, by the Sheriff's in Stevens, Chelan, Klickitat, and numerous other counties. It details Senate Bill 5974 which claims its purpose is to "modernize", streamline and otherwise bring Sheriff's under the same, or even more, limits and control as Police Chiefs in WA.

The WSSA opposes this proposed bill.

The bill would, according to the letter and information posted by Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, as well as Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer, make significant changes to Sheriff's authority. According to the Klickitat County Sheriff's Facebook release:

"Under this bill, the state gains the ability to:

*Decide who is allowed to be a candidate for Sheriff

*Remove a Sheriff without an election or a trial

*Control training, certification, and eligibility requirements

*Override local priorities and community standards

*Takes the power from the people and moves it to Olympia

This would be a significant structural change to the relationship between counties and the state."

Opponents of the bill say it's the latest attempt to bring Sheriff's under 'state' control

When a WA State Sheriff is sworn in, they pledge to uphold and follow the state and US Constitution and they answer to the people-citizens. That's why over the years, especially with gun laws, numerous Sheriff's have said they will not enforce them because they violate the Constitution. This has led to lawsuits and other legal actions. They do not have 'blanket' authority, but often they disagree with state policies that go against citizens' rights.

38 of WA state's Sheriff's are elected by voters, but in King County they changed the policy to appoint theirs, this was done in 2020. That brought 'control' of the Sheriff under the King County Council, much like how a Police Chief has to answer to city government (Mayor, Council etc). The King County Sheriff can be removed by the Council.

An elected Sheriff can be recalled, as happened not long ago in Benton County, but the process is designed to be strenouous, to ensure that Sheriff's are not easily removed for frivolous or trivial reasons.

That Police Chief system has worked well in most cities, but Sheriff's were designed to be a safeguard for citizens' constitutional rights.

Sheriff Crider and the WSSA oppose SB 5974, and some Sheriff's are encouraging citizens to examine the bill themselves and offer comments.