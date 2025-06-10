Del Monte Closing Processing Plant, Warehouses in Yakima and Wapato

Del Monte plant Yakima (google street view) Del Monte plant Yakima (google street view) loading...

In 2024, Del Monte shut down a plant in Toppenish, now another one slated to close.

Del Monte to cut 51 jobs and season jobs as well

A WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department indicates Del Monte is going to close a fruit processing plant in Yakima, located on Walnut Ave., and 51 full time jobs will be lost. It will also result in the loss of 448 seasonal jobs.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and other sources say the company is making changes due to consumer shifts in fruit consumption. The Yakima plant primarily processed pears, company officials say especially after COVID, consumption of pears has steadily dropped.

In March of 2024, the company also closed its Toppenish plant, eliminating 127 jobs.

