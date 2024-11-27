Deep Frying the Turkey? Do’s And Don’ts(!) This Holiday in WA

According to new data compiled by a law firm, the risks of deep-frying your Thanksgiving or holiday turkey can be great if you don't do it correctly.

Important steps to take to ensure you and others stay safe

We've all seen the videos on social media and YouTube about people who deep fried a turkey and did it all wrong. But it can be dangerous IF you are not careful.

Angel Reyes and Associates of Texas have compiled some new data showing how turkey-related fires and injuries skyrocket during this season.

The National Fire Protection Association says nationally, home cooking-related fires rise by 399 percent over the Thanksgiving holiday, and also spike during Christmas.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports at least 1,600 home fires annually are related to cooking during this holiday and many of them from deep frying a turkey.

According to Angel Reyes and Associates:

"Searches for terms like “How long to cook a deep-fried turkey” have risen by 250% over the past week alone, while “Deep-fried turkey tips” surged by 140%. "

They and others reiterate the safety tips needed to ensure deep-frying is safe.

When deep-frying a turkey, you must make sure it is completely thawed. Follow the thawing instructions that come with the bird, because any residual ice or frozen portions of the bird can trigger flare-ups or flashes of steam or heat, or even fire from the fryer.

Don't overfill the fryer, before cooking, check with the instructions or get information from where you bought the unit to ensure you don't overfill. Remember, the bird will displace oil levels, they will rise once the bird is in the fryer.

Place the fryer a safe distance, at least ten feet or more, away from your home, on a flat surface, preferably a patio or non-flammable area.

Have a Class B rated fire extinguisher close by, these are designed to help with grease or oil fires.

Also, ensure the temperature of the oil is between 325 and 375 degrees. Overheated oil is known to catch fire. And, keep everyone away from the fryer, especially children.

Taking the necessary safety steps will ensure the turkey is the only thing that gets fried during the holidays!

See why you should not put a frozen turkey in a deep fryer!