Latest Travis Decker Update–Details from Chelan County Sheriff

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said heading into the weekend there has been a decreased presence by their department in the search for accused child-killer Travis Decker.

Decker accused of killing his 3 daughters the last weekend of May

The CCSO says leads and tips about potential sightings have significantly diminished, and while they are still 'searching' and checking leads, the investigation has changed a lot.

According to the Department:

"Information and leads received have been followed up on in several different areas with the focus remaining on the Blewett Pass and Enhancements area between Chelan and Kittitas Counties.

Search efforts have included swift water teams, multiple K9 teams with various disciplines."

Their most recent searches, along with other agencies as well as US Marshalls, concentrated near Blewitt Pass, north of the Mineral Springs Campground. Potential evidence and information gathered there, said Officials is not enough to conclude it is from Decker.

The CCSO says information is inconclusive as to whether he is still alive or not. The US Marshalls continue their $20,000 reward for information directly leading to his apprehension.

www.usmarshals.gov/tips With bear hunting season coming soon, Officials are asking all hunters and recreators to still keep their eyes open for any unusual activity or persons matching his description. If someone believes they have seen him, call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at