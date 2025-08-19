DNA Confirms Travis Decker the Only Suspect in Daughter’s Killings

The Washington State Crime Lab has released results of DNA evidence taken from the Rock Island Campground area where Travis Decker's 3 daughters were found murdered June 2nd.

DNA shows he was the only suspect

Authorities had not commented one way or another if Decker possibly had help, but now DNA shows he was the only one involved in the suffocation deaths of his daughters Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker.

Samples from the multiple bags used in the murders were tested along with other evidence, and aside from the girl's profiles, Decker was the only other profile found.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office:

"The completion of this DNA analysis provides additional evidence that indicates Travis Decker is the only suspect involved in committing these homicides."

For many, it is not the news they were hoping for, in that finding Decker is still the big priority of law enforcement. He still remains at large, no new updates in the searches, which are still ongoing.

However, it does prove, provided he is ever located, that he was the only suspect in this shocking murder. As of this new information, the search for Decker is now into its 78th day.