We remember the Giant Asian Murder Hornet a few years ago, the deadly insect that had few if any insect predators. Fortunately, it was eradicated in WA. Now, another Asian insect is threatening trees.

Emerald Ash Borer Dectected in Walla Walla County

Whether you realize it or not, most of us have some form of ash tree on or near our property. There are at least five varieties of ash trees found in WA and Oregon, and unfortunately, they are all susceptible to the Emerald Ash Borer.

READ More: Deadly Insect Spreads from Oregon to WA

The WSDA (WA State Department of Ag) now reports the first detection of the insect in Walla Walla County. It first came to the US in 2002, likely stowing away on crates or cargo from Asia. As it spread across the Western US, it destroyed millions of ash trees.

It's Moved From Oregon to WA

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For a few years now it's been ravaging trees in Oregon, then was detected in Vancouver, WA. Now, Walla Walla. WSDA says there has never been a successful effort to eradicate the insect. According to Officials on Wednesday October 14:

" A Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) analysis found that without taking action to manage an outbreak, a municipality should expect to lose 90 – 100% of its ash tree inventory within 10 – 12 years of an initial EAB infestation."

WSDA Advice? Don't Plant More Ash Trees

Officials say people should immediately stop transporting ash firewood, remove dead or diseased trees, and discontinue planting ash varieties as soon as possible. WSDA and inscect experts continue to try to develop methods of eradicating the insect.