Besides being considered probably the best tree for firewood, ash trees are found just about everywhere. From parks to yards, the several dozen species are widely utilized. But now, they're facing a threat that so far, can't be eradicated--yet.

Emerald Ash Borer Threat Spreads into WA state from Oregon

Just over 20 years ago, the Emerald Ash Borer was first detected in Michigan. It's a 'beetle' type of insect, that is native to Asian countries, where it lives in balance with nature. But that's an entirely different ecosystem, and here, it's raising havoc with ash trees.

It's believed to have 'smuggled' its way into the US via cargo ships, especially containing wood, was first detected near Detroit in 2002.

Now WA Officials Warn It's Been Detected in Vancouver

Several of the insects were found in Oregon in 2022, where there's a few, there's more. The Washington State Department of Ag and USDA say the borer can, and will likely wipe out the majority of the ash tree population in WA and in Oregon.

The Oregon ash, which is native to that state, has been hit hard. The insect drills or bores into the bark and the tree and lays eggs, who then hatch and eat the tree and kill its circulatory system.

There's No Current Method of Eradicating Them?

USDA and WA State Ag say an infestation in a community can likely wipe out the entire ash population within 10-12 years. And, there's more:

"There are no reliable methods to stop the spread or contain an outbreak of EAB other than limiting the transportation of firewood, removing affected ash trees, and replacing them with non-ash species that are not susceptible to EAB or other common pests."

Because there are so many species of the ash tree, it's hard for a non-plant person to tell them apart, but they're found along creeks, rivers, in parks and many other locations.

Officials Tell Public, Don't Plant Them Anymore

USDA and WSDA says there have not been, anywhere in the US, any successfull eradication (extermination) efforts for the borer, like the ones used to get rid of the Giant Asian Murder Hornet recently in WA.