‘Deadly’ Emerald Ash Borer Invades 3 More OR Counties

The insect that first came to the US in 2002, and was detected in Oregon in 2022, has now spread again.

3 more counties report detections of Emerald Ash Borer

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting and ag sources, the Ash Borer has now been found in Marion, Yamhill and Clackamas Counties, a long way from the initial infestations found in Washington County.

(National Park Service) (National Park Service) loading...

The borer, which initially had no native predators in the US, preys on ash trees, with its larvae eat the inner bark of a tree. According to OPB:

"Experts say there is no way to stop the beetle from eventually killing most of the ash trees in Oregon, including the native Oregon ash. However, land managers have removed dozens of infested ash trees, treated healthy ash trees near the infestations with pesticide and hung hundreds of sticky purple traps in ash trees across the Willamette Valley to alert them as the invasion spreads. Last month, officials discovered traps in Yamhill and Marion counties with emerald ash borer beetles stuck to them."

Get our free mobile app

However, ag experts say there are now some natural predators rapidly developing against the insect. Besides some pesticides being used, officials say woodpeckers have become a growing effective method of control. Bird experts say they are making a noticeable impact on the borer, but the threat to Oregon's ash trees is still very high.