Deadly Chelan, Douglas County Drug Ring Smashed by Authorities

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force announced they have broken up a major drug ring.

The ring was operating in Chelan and Douglas Counties

The arrests culminated a six-month investigation into activities including dealing in high quantities of very deadly drugs. Official said they were trafficking fentanyl, often mixed with Xylazine (an animal tranquilizer not meant for humans). They were also dealing in meth.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office:

"This type of potent fentanyl has been responsible for at least 10 overdose deaths in the Wenatchee area within the last two weeks alone."

Over the weekend, Officers with the Task Force served warrants at multiple locations in Douglas and Chelan Counties, and confiscated significant amounts of fentanyl and meth. They also seized ten firearms including an AR-15.

Three people, Kevin Pina Goana , Jessie Pina and Luis Garcia were, arrested. They're facing, besides the drug counts, additional firearms violations as they are all convicted felons.