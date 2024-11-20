Dead Person Found in Median of I-182, SR 240 Wednesday

The investigation continues into the discovery of a dead body along I-182 and Highway 240.

The person was found Wednesday morning.

The person was found in the median between Highway 240 east and Interstate 182 east, according to information from the Washington State Patrol. The discovery was made around 9 AM.

No other details were released, except WSP is not sure how long the person had been there, or if they had been struck by a vehicle.

The information release did not say if the victim was male or female, more information is expected to be released.