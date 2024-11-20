Dead Person Found in Median of I-182, SR 240 Wednesday
The investigation continues into the discovery of a dead body along I-182 and Highway 240.
The person was found Wednesday morning.
The person was found in the median between Highway 240 east and Interstate 182 east, according to information from the Washington State Patrol. The discovery was made around 9 AM.
Get our free mobile app
No other details were released, except WSP is not sure how long the person had been there, or if they had been struck by a vehicle.
The information release did not say if the victim was male or female, more information is expected to be released.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang