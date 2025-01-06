Dead Man Near Pierce County Wildlands Preserve a Homicide, Say Cops

Based on circumstances and other evidence, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the case is a homicide.

Dead man found early Sunday near a hiking area

The Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve is a well-known hiking area in Parkland, not far from Tacoma, in Pierce County. A lot of people walk the 4.5 acre area.

Now, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the discovery of a dead Hispanic man is a homicide, due to suspicious circumstances.

Around 7:36 AM Sunday, a welfare check was conducted after several witnesses reported seeing a man lying in the brush just off one of the main walking paths.

Get our free mobile app

When Deputies arrived they found the man was deceased. He is believed to be in his mid 30's., no other details have been released, and the investigation continues. Authorities did not say how long they thought he'd been there.