Daylight Savings Blamed for Rise in Drowsy Driver Crashes

A new study from the University of Colorado shows there's apparently a link between Daylight Savings Time (spring forward) and car crashes.

The study claims a six percent increase

In the week before daylight savings time begins, the study showed a six percent increase in drowsy driver-related wrecks. The data was compiled from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) figures, with rates spiking right after the conversion.

At least 100,000 accidents (nationally) a year are attributed to sleepy drivers.

It's also a topic of interest with a lot of people. According to data from the Amanda Demanda Law Group, Google searches for "when does the time change" have risen 1700 percent. Searches for "do we lose an hour of sleep in March" have risen 850 percent. Amanda Demanda is a nationally leading personal injury firm.

The law firm reminds drivers falling asleep behind the wheel, or being drowsy still carries responsibilities and liabilities in car accidents. Drivers who fall asleep can be cited and held accountable for injuries or damages caused in a crash.

48 of 50 states still participate in DST (spring forward, fall back) but according to Commercial Appeal online, President Trump has voiced an interest in doing away with the Federal practice.

According to an intensive study by Chumura Economics and Analytics, if you factor in heart attacks, strokes, car crashes, and workplace accidents the annual cost of events that can be 'blamed' on DST transition is $672 million a year in the US. Heart attacks and stroke spikes have been reportedly linked to the time change transition.